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Baumgardner to serve as Grand Marshal of Greenville’s Hometown Holiday Horse Parade
By Staff Report,8 days ago
GREENVILLE – Main Street Greenville is proud to announce that John Baumgardner, a downtown building owner who is investing in the upper floors of Greenville’s historic storefronts, will serve as grand marshal of the 23rd Annual Hometown Holiday Horse Parade on Saturday, Nov. 21. Baumgardner will lead the procession through downtown Greenville.
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