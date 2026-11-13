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AC Boise faces Charlotte Independence in USL League One Final
By CBS2 News Staff,8 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise is one win away from a championship in its first season. AC Boise is set to take the field Saturday, Nov. 14, in the USL League One final against the Charlotte Independence after a record-setting inaugural year. AC Boise finished the regular season with 17 wins, the most in league history for an expansion team, and became just the second expansion club to reach the final. The team also closed the season on a six-game winning streak, including three straight clean sheets.
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