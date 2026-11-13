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Danville Police Investigating Fatal Crash with Pedestrian
8 days ago
(Danville, VA) – Authorities were dispatched just before 7:30pm Tuesday to the 1500 block of Old Richmond Blvd. for reports af a crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival crews found 86 year old Joe Brandon suffering severe injuries after being struck by a 2023 Nissan Sentra. The driver a 44 year old woman from Danville stopped immediately after the crash and has been cooperating with officials investigation.
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