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Game preview: IU football hosts USC in season-defining matchup
By Ian Plaskoff,8 days ago
In the 13-day span between the last time IU football played a game and today, the stakes have only skyrocketed for what is to come on Saturday. Indiana was bumped down to No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which means very little. Right on the border of the CFP field, Indiana has one ranked matchup remaining with a chance to solidify its case for a third straight berth.