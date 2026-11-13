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Rimowa x Margiela’s White Luggage Refuses to Stay Pristine
By Ida Torres,8 days ago
When two brands that have very distinct and iconic looks collaborate, it really has to be a well-thought-out partnership, keeping each brand’s design codes recognizable in the collection. The Rimowa x Maison Margiela collection takes on that challenge, adapting elements of each brand’s DNA into the other to create a travel pair that fans of both would appreciate.