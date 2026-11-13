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Melrose Triangle Gets Another New Look. Now Can They Build It?
By Brian Holt,8 days ago
There’s a new look for West Hollywood’s infamous hole in the ground — the Melrose Triangle. Whether we’ll ever see it built is another story. The Charles Company released another set of renderings for its long-delayed project at 9060 Santa Monica Boulevard. The infamous property at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard, Melrose Avenue and Almont Drive.
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