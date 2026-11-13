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Award-winning percussionist and composer Lesley Mok brings experimental sounds to Tampa
By WUSF,7 days ago
New York-based percussionist, composer and sound artist Lesley Mok will perform at Tampa's Far Forest on Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. as part of a tour supporting their solo album, transient. Known for blending jazz, improvisation, electronic music and environmental sound, Mok has gained international acclaim for their innovative approach to composition.