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Inflation’s Persistent Grip: Fed’s Goolsbee Signals More Work Ahead
9 days ago
Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee recently delivered a sobering assessment of the nation’s economic landscape, emphasizing that the central bank still faces a formidable challenge in bringing inflation back to its 2% target. His remarks, following fresh reports of climbing producer and consumer prices, underscore a growing concern that price pressures are proving far more stubborn than initially anticipated.
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