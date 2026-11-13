undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The musical artists taking the stage at the 2027 Florida Strawberry Festival
By WUSF,8 days ago
Each year, the Florida Strawberry Festival brings together good food, exhibits, rides, and of course, strawberries. The festival, which takes place from March 4-14 in Plant City, is not only filled with attractions and good food to celebrate the strawberry harvest of eastern Hillsborough County, but has a lineup of artists ready to perform on the Wish Farms Soundstage.