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Whaler Legends: Seven New Names Enter the New Bedford High School Football Hall of Fame
8 days ago
NEW BEDFORD — Friends of New Bedford Whaler Athletics Inc. has announced the inductees for the 44th annual New Bedford High School Football Hall of Fame. This year’s class includes Dennis “Bubba” Gomes (class of 1980), Kory Medeiros (1993), James Currin (1997), Patrick Walsh Jr. (2004), Lance Burlingame (2011), Chandler Debrosse (2015), and Andrew Rapoza (2016).
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