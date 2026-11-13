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Man killed in Plum Orchard shooting identified by the New Orleans coroner
By MARCO CARTOLANO,8 days ago
A 30-year-old man killed in a shooting this week in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East was identified Friday by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office. Devonte Haley arrived at a local hospital at around 3:30 p.m. after a shooting near the intersection of America and Ransom streets near St. Mary’s Academy, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
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