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AMD rebrands Medusa Halo as Siren Halo, leak points to Xbox-inspired hardware
By Kishalaya Kundu,8 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. Forward-looking: A series of social media posts from a well-known tipster claim that the previously rumored Medusa Point refresh chips have now been codenamed "Siren Point," while the so-called Medusa Halo APUs have been renamed "Siren Halo." The tipster added that the Siren Halo chips will feature their own pool of GDDR7 VRAM alongside LPDDR memory.