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Pearl River’s Picasso said she feels ‘blessed’ to be headed to East Central CC
By JOSEPH HALM,8 days ago
Pearl River senior Makenzie Picasso wasn’t always a natural in the circle. She started pitching at age 9, and she could not throw a strike in those early days. “I was really bad,” Picasso said. “I put a hole in my pitching coach’s wall because I hit it so many times in the span of a month. My pitching coach told me I would never be a pitcher, so I stopped for a little bit. But then, I picked it back up a year later, and now I’m going to college for it.”
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