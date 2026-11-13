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5 Holiday Festivals Happening in Livingston County, NY That are Worth a Weekend Roadtrip
By SOB Creative,8 days ago
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. December 5 is a remarkably special day. Well, it’s because on that very Saturday, Livingston County is a speckled map of holiday cheer. Avon, Dansville, Caledonia, and Mount Morris are sleighing the game with celebrations that Erie, Otsego, and even Westchester can’t compete with.
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