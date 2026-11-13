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Armstrong World Industries expands WoodWorks portfolio with Wilsonart TFL finishes
By Dakota Smith,9 days ago
LANCASTER, Pa. — Armstrong World Industries, Inc., an Americas designer and manufacturer of innovative interior and exterior architectural applications, now offers Wilsonart Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) finishes across its WoodWorks ACGI custom ceiling and wall portfolio. Wilsonart TFL finishes are available across Armstrong WoodWorks ACGI flat panels, solo baffles, beams, linear systems, grilles, and Encore products. Coordinating trim is also available. Featuring 18 woodgrain finishes (with additional Wilsonart finishes available upon request) on 17 WoodWorks ACGI product lines, Wilsonart TFL finishes provide an alternative to solid wood and veneer when a more uniform appearance is desired. Color options range from the light tones of Belair to the deeper brown tones of Valley Forge Elm, providing a variety of wood looks for ceiling and wall designs.