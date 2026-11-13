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Creative Recycling: Grass Roots Recycling Network Offers Art, Reclaimed Products, Education
By Jon Ruggiero,9 days ago
The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options. We have been taught from a young age how important the phrase “reduce, reuse, recycle” is. To ensure we can have a healthier and cleaner future it’s important to stick with that phrase, and one local organization is hoping to help people do just that. The Grass Roots Recycling Network is a collective of groups and people looking to turn people’s trash into treasure, and hopes the community will help them in their mission.