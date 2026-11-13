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Director of Information and Technology Speaks on Campuswide AI Usage
By theholycrossspire,7 days ago
Roughly 700 Holy Cross students regularly use Gemini, a popular generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform, according to David Shettler, the College’s Director for Information and Technology. While this figure might raise questions about AI’s place at Holy Cross and the degree to which students rely on it, Shettler’s department argues that AI should not be seen as an inhibitor of learning but rather as a tool for deeper research.