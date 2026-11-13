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MT. JULIET MOVER: Steven Whitehouse, co-founder of Steven Whitehouse & Friends nonprofit
By LAURIE EVERETT,8 days ago
Tell us a little about yourself. “I’m somewhat of a unicorn. I was born in Nashville and split time between South and East Nashville living with my grandmothers. In 1995, my mom, who was single, moved us to Mt. Juliet. She told us we were moving to the country, and back then, that’s exactly what Mt. Juliet was. We now live in North Mt. Juliet by the lake.”