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(VIDEO LINK) – Cokeville Panthers versus Big Horn Rams
By SVI Staff,8 days ago
The Wyoming State Football Championships are taking place this weekend at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. On Friday the 2A title game opens up the action as the Cokeville Panthers face the Big Horn Rams with a scheduled start time of 12 noon. This game will be followed by the 3A game between the Star Valley Braves and the Cody Broncs which kicks off at 3 p.m.