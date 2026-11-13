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“The Great Gatsby” Brings Broadway Glitter and Jazz Age Heartbreak to Shea’s
By Anthony Higgins0 Comments,8 days ago
The Great Gatsby: A New Musical is based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, with book by Kait Kerrigan, music by Jason Howland, and lyrics by Nathan Tysen. It is being presented at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St., as part of the Five Star Bank 2026-27 Broadway Season, running Nov. 10-15, 2026. For more information, showtimes, and tickets, visit sheas.org.