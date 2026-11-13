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UNDER CONSTRUCTION: South Carolina commercial construction projects underway
By Ross Norton,8 days ago
Corner Pantry is adding a fifth Camden-area location. Charleston projects include two office upfits and a Citadel renovation. First Baptist Spartanburg is undertaking a $32 million expansion. The Spartanburg project includes 60,000 square feet of new construction. Under Construction is a roundup of some of the recent and ongoing commercial...
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