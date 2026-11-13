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Greenville’s Fenecon partners with A123 on energy storage
By Ross Norton,8 days ago
Greenville-based Fenecon is partnering with battery maker A123 Systems. The companies will target commercial and industrial energy storage. A123 will contribute lithium iron phosphate battery technology. Fenecon plans to expand U.S. manufacturing and energy storage operations. Fenecon, one of Europe’s leading providers of energy storage systems and energy management software,...