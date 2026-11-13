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Third suspect sought in Villages golf cart theft ring
By Staff Report,8 days ago
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is hunting for a third suspect connected to a highly coordinated golf cart theft ring that recently targeted The Villages. Detectives have secured an arrest warrant for 47-year-old Jeffery Vincent Woods for his involvement in the thefts. Woods’ last known address was in Marion County, but authorities have received information indicating he may have already fled the area to avoid capture.
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