undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Aidan O’Connell Reacts to Fernando Mendoza Getting Raiders Starting Job
By Austin Boyd,8 days ago
The Las Vegas Raiders wanted to wait a bit longer to start rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, but they wouldn’t have had another chance to trade Kirk Cousins. Immediately after the deal to send Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings, there was speculation that maybe Aidan O’Connell would start until the Raiders got past the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos defenses, but they quickly announced that Mendoza is the starter for the rest of the season.