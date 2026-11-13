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Stock for company pumping oil off Santa Barbara coast plummets
8 days ago
Stock for Sable Offshore, the company extracting oil off the coast of Santa Barbara, this week after it announced it is struggling to make ends meet. Chevron refinery, which processes Sable Offshore’s crude, stopped purchasing oil a month ago while it shut down for scheduled refinery maintenance work and storage tank upgrades. However, the repairs took longer than expected.
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