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Dave Schools, Cris Jacobs and Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner Will Join Tom Hamilton’s Home for the Holidays
By Relix Staff,8 days ago
Tom Hamilton has confirmed the details for his second-annual Home for the Holidays concert. The multi-band show will return to Ardmore, PA’s Ardmore Music Hall on December 12, featuring a headlining performance by the guitarist’s Tom Hamilton Band. Widespread Panic bassist Dave Schools, Cris Jacobs and Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner will all join the group during the night. Meanwhile, Owen Stewart and Downingtown School of Rock will supply support duties.
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