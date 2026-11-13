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Ronnie Wood Confirms North American Solo Date
By Relix Staff,8 days ago
Ronnie Wood has confirmed a North American solo show. The Rolling Stones guitarist and Faces co-founder will play his first New York concert under his own since 2013 at the Beacon Theatre on March 22, backed by his solo outfit Ammo Band. The announcement comes as Wood finishes up a South American run with the same combo and as the Stones’ future touring plans remain in flux. According to reports, both Wood and Mick Jagger were eager to hit the road in support of the band’s 2026 LP Foreign Tongues but Keith Richards was unable to commit. “I’ve never had any time off,” Wood recently told Rolling Stone. “Now that the Stones have got a little sabbatical, I’m making the most of it and keeping my chops together, using my fingers, and getting the blood running. It’s such a buzz, physically and mentally.”