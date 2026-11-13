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Hapi partners with dailypoint
By Adam Perkowsky,7 days ago
Hapi has partnered with dailypoint to expand connectivity to hotel technology systems and accelerate customer deployments. Through Hapi’s real-time connectivity infrastructure, dailypoint can now reduce the engineering resources required to build and maintain individual integrations. At the same time, it allows its team to focus on developing new capabilities for hotel customers.