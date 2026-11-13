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Howlin Rain & Friends: Watermelon
By Larson Sutton,8 days ago
Once again, Ethan Miller reaffirms his standing as a faithful keeper of the fire. Within a refashioned Howlin Rain, Miller returns, on Watermelon, to celebrate two decades of the Bay-Area throwback rock ensemble on a collection of nine, deep-track covers. Thematically, the LP succeeds both as a playground of celebratory homages to the iconic sound of the ‘70s, as well as a seasoned reminder of the guitar-saturated joy that defines Howlin Rain.