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6 NHL Teams That Need to Rebuild and Trade Vets ASAP
By Sara Civian,9 days ago
Even if they weren't expected to make the playoffs this season, they've got a whole lot of work to do if they're to take the next step in their rebuild. Their main priorities need to be finally finding Connor Bedard that elusive, long-term winger and strengthening the overall defense. Trading a player like Teuvo Teravainen at the deadline could at least open up some roster space and cap space as the Blackhawks search for that winger.