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Silver And Black Pride
8 days ago
Bits and pieces of information related to the Cousins trade are surfacing, and it appears the Raiders were more motivated to move on from Kirk than originally thought. Ted Nguyen of the Just Win Podcast spoke of several factors that went into the trade on a recent episode. Probably what weighed most heavily were reports (confirmed by multiple sources and, to a degree, Kubiak himself) that Mendoza has been lighting up the Raiders first string defense in practice as QB of the scout team.