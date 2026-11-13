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Who Has Starred In The Most MCU Movies?
By Brennan Klein,8 days ago
Avengers: Doomsday is on the way, promising to unite many original members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise (including Robert Downey Jr., though he's playing the villain Dr. Doom rather than the hero Iron Man) along with new heroes and villains from the more recent phases, as well as characters from Fox's X-Men movies. The massive crossover is a reminder of the sheer number of characters who have rubbed shoulders in the sprawling interconnected universe, which now includes 38 feature films. So before Doomsday throws all the numbers off, let's break down the actors who have appeared in the most installments up to this point.