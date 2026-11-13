undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Flock cameras roll even though Oakland has yet to sign contract approved in December to protect motorists’ data
By Eric Urbach,9 days ago
Nearly a year after Oakland City Council approved a $2.25 million contract with Flock Safety for automatic license plate reader cameras, no contract has been signed and city and company officials are not saying why. Oakland’s Flock Safety cameras are operational and capture over 1.5 million images of plates per...