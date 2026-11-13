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The Bodyguard The Musical is currently playing through Sunday Nov. 15 at the Harrison Opera House -- dancer, singer Cydney Heard tells us all about it
By Interview By Yiorgo,7 days ago
SevenVenues continues with its Broadway in Norfolk series second presentation of international, award-winning smash-hit THE BODYGUARD The Musical making its triumphant return to Norfolk, VA. It is based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD is a thrilling, romantic musical thriller filled with plot twists...