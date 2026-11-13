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A Tomball, Texas, Shop Wants $74,528.99 to Put a Third Pedal in a C8 Corvette. The Car Itself Starts at $71,300
By Eve Nowell,7 days ago
Chevrolet built the mid-engine Corvette around one transmission, and it still sells it that way. The 2027 Stingray's official product page lists an eight-speed dual-clutch as standard behind a 535-hp, 6.7-liter LS6, starting at $71,300. Chevy offers no third pedal at any price. Peitz Performance, a tuning shop in Tomball,...