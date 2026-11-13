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Scaling Metal Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace and Defense
8 days ago
As additive manufacturing matures for aerospace and defense production, manufacturers are leveraging advanced process controls, simulation tools and digital workflows to improve productivity and accelerate qualification. For Tech Briefs' Expert Insight series, Aerospace & Defense Technology spoke to John Laureto, AM Americas Business Manager, Renishaw, about the key trends shaping the industry's transition to production-scale additive manufacturing.