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Prosecutors charge eight in $177,000 Los Angeles County welfare and food aid fraud crackdown
7 days ago
Defendants allegedly hid a million-dollar rental home, a $1 million investment portfolio, and public agency salaries. Prosecutors have filed six separate felony cases against eight defendants accused of stealing more than $177,000 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services by concealing substantial assets and income, including a $1 million investment portfolio, bakery profits, a million-dollar rental property, and salaries from state and county agencies.
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