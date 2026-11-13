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Social media star Jordan Howlett discusses new cookbook memoir in Brentwood this Friday
7 days ago
The creator behind @jordan_the_stallion8 shares personal stories and secret recipes from “Come Here and Cook” on Nov. 13. Fans of viral internet sensation Jordan Howlett can meet the creator behind @jordan_the_stallion8 in Brentwood this Friday, Nov. 13, when he visits DIESEL, A Bookstore at 7 p.m. to discuss his new book, “Come Here and Cook.”