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Oregon Sen. Wyden takes aim at Health Secretary Kennedy, calls him ‘a disaster for America’s public health’ as top Democrat launches investigation into alleged lies during confirmation hearing
By Lea Austin,8 days ago
Oregon – Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden is sharply criticizing Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over the nation’s measles outbreak, accusing him of spreading misinformation and failing to protect public health as cases continue to raise concerns across the United States. In a November 9...
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