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Western Brings Breakfast Buddies Program to Elementary Schools
By Jayson Klepper,8 days ago
ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming College student-athletes are finding a new way to make an impact in the Rock Springs community, one breakfast at a time. Through a new initiative called Breakfast Buddies, Mustangs and Lady Mustangs student-athletes are spending time with local elementary students before the school day begins, building relationships and offering encouragement outside of their usual roles on the basketball court, soccer field and wrestling mat.