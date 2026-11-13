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Local woman arrested for DUII after claiming she was victim of hit-and-run, police find two open alcohol containers in vehicle
By Lewis Moore,9 days ago
Eugene, OR – A 19-year-old woman was arrested on DUII and reckless driving charges after reporting that she had been the victim of a hit-and-run in Eugene, police said. Officers responded at about 7:03 p.m. on November 10 after receiving three calls about a crash on Crescent Avenue. The...
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