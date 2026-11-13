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Girl, Uninterrupted: AI advertisements and the luxury of human creation
By Gianna Cassino,4 days ago
It’s November, which means the holiday season is fast approaching. Aside from coffee shops capitalizing on seasonal menus, many brands have already begun rolling out holiday advertising campaigns. The holidays are a prime season of consumerism, so the way corporations present themselves during this time reflects prominent consumer values. This year, I’m forecasting highly-praised human creation associated with luxury.