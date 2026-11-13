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Eric Stephen Kirchner
8 days ago
Eric Stephen Kirchner passed away on Oct. 9, 2026, at the age of 48. He was born on Nov. 21, 1977, and will be remembered with love by those who knew him. Eric's life was marked by hard work, perseverance, and dedication. Over the years, he worked in several places, including Sonic, Subway, Walmart Distribution Center and Ammo factory in Whitney. He was especially proud of owning Ameri Sweeps Chimney and Repair for more than 25 years, specializing in duct cleaning. Building and sustaining his own business for so many years stood as one of his proudest accomplishments and reflected his determination and commitment.