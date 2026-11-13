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Uintah County Attorney's Office: Rawlins Fulfilling Promise To Refuse Plea Offers To Most Concerning Offenders
By Basin Now,8 days ago
'GUILTY ON ALL 9 COUNTS (four 1st-degree felonies, one second-degree, three 3rd-degree, and one class A misdemeanor)'. On October 30, 2026, Jesus Jose Trevizo, represented by Bryan Sidwell, was convicted by a jury of his peers on all charged crimes after committing unimaginably heinous acts. The newly elected Uintah County Attorney, Nathan Rawlings, led the prosecution. The County Attorney’s Office applauds the tremendous efforts of Vernal PD as they did a fantastic job in preparing the case. Detective Jessica Auger was recognized as Vernal Police Department Officer of the Year for her efforts in saving the victim's life and her role in the subsequent investigation, which was led by Detective Mike Tribe. The jury found that Mr. Trevizo committed the following acts against his estranged wife, beyond a reasonable doubt: ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED MURDER (1st Degree Felony), FORCIBLE SEXUAL ABUSE CAUSING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY (1st Degree Felony), AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT (1st Degree Felony), AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (1st Degree Felony), MAYHEM (2nd Degree Felony), two counts of DOMESTIC VIOLENCE IN THE PRESENCE OF A CHILD (INJURY/WEAPON/DEATH) (3rd Degree Felony), VIOLATION OF A PROTECTIVE ORDER (3rd Degree Felony), and PROPERTY DAMAGE/DESTRUCTION (Class A misdemeanor) . All charges involved domestic violence. The case was tried before Judge Gregory Lamb in the Eighth Judicial District Court. Sentencing is scheduled for December 22, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. in Vernal District Court. County Attorney Rawlings is fulfilling his campaign promises to refuse plea offers to the most concerning offenders. The community will be safer under his watch.
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