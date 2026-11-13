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Shop Small Saturday Brings More Than 100 Local Vendors to Henderson’s Water Street Plaza
By Jennifer Eggleston,8 days ago
Henderson's Water Street Plaza will become a bustling holiday marketplace on Saturday, Nov. 28, when Shop Small Henderson returns for its 10th year. The free, family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 240 S. Water St., next to Henderson City Hall. It gives shoppers a chance to check off names on their gift lists while keeping their dollars in the community.
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