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Ohio joins Federal Trade Commission in settlement over deceptive Family Dollar pricing
By Kendyl Householder,8 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has joined 17 state attorneys general, including Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson, in securing a $63 million settlement with Family Dollar to resolve allegations of deceptive pricing. This settlement will mark the second time in recent years that the Ohio Attorney...