undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ashley Elementary Joins In ‘Ruby Bridges Walk To School Day’
By Kristin Forbis,8 days ago
Ashley Elementary participated again this year in ‘Ruby Bridges Walk To School Day’. On November 14th, 1960, Ruby Bridges was the first African American child to attend an all-white elementary school during the New Orleans de-segregation crisis. Ashley Elementary has been participating in the walk for several years along with schools all around the country. The students learned about Ruby Bridges’ story and were invited to take a short walk down the sidewalk before heading to class on Thursday to remember the inspiring walk of Ruby Bridges.