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Mass Layoffs Prompt Green River, WY Mayor/City Council To Issue Statement
By Kristin Forbis,8 days ago
Families in Green River, Wyoming were recently hit with very difficult news: mining company WE Soda is laying off around 350 workers as they transition their plant from dry ore mining to solution mining. Public outcry about the decision has included demonstrations and rallies with people lining the roads leading to the WE Soda site. The Green River Mayor and City Council issued a joint statement on Wednesday, that stated in part: “Our thoughts are with the workers and families affected by the recent layoffs in our local trona industry. We recognize the uncertainty and challenges that job losses create, not only for those directly impacted, but also for their families and our community as a whole. The trona industry has long been an important part of Green River’s economy and identity…The City of Green River, along with the City of Rock Springs, Sweetwater County, the Sweetwater County Economic Development Coalition, and a group of community stakeholders, are actively engaged in efforts to identify resources and opportunities to assist affected workers and their families as they navigate this difficult transition…By continuing to support one another and working together with our residents, local employers, and regional partners, we can overcome today’s challenges and build an even stronger future for Green River.” The statement also urged all participating in demonstrations to do so peacefully and in accordance with laws.
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