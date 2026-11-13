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Watershed Restoration Initiative Completes Projects
By Kristin Forbis,8 days ago
Utah’s Watershed Restoration Initiative completed over 128,000 acres of projects throughout the state in their last fiscal year, with a portion of those in northeastern Utah. The Lake Fork/Petty Mountain Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project reduced hazardous fuel loading and improved wildlife habitat in vegetative communities 25 miles north of Duchesne near Moon Lake. The Book Cliffs Wildlife Habitat Improvements were done for mule deer and other wildlife in the Book Cliffs. The Strawberry River Restoration Project Phase III took place upstream of Pinnacles and downstream of Beaver Canyon. The Agency Draw Lop and Scatter project improved nearly 3,500 acres of crucial winter big game and sage-grouse habitat about 50 miles south of Vernal. These and more were complete in northeastern Utah thanks to the Watershed Restoration Initiative. Over $43 million in funding was invested by more than 63 partners to pay for the different restoration projects across the state. Part of the funding for these projects comes from the DWR Habitat Council, which is funded by a portion of revenue from the fees that customers pay for licenses, permits, stamps and certificates of registration.