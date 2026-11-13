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Binance recovers its stolen $6.3B – But U.S. authorities have frozen $2.7B already
By Ishika Kumari,7 days ago
After the largest hack in the history of crypto, Binance has announced that it has fully recovered all $6.3 billion in digital assets stolen during the cyberattack. For those unaware, Binance initially recovered most of the stolen assets within days using company profits and emergency reserves, while the remaining 10% required additional time.